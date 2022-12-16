Man fined for swearing at police

A man who called a police officer a "cockhead" asked the magistrate if we lived in democratic society and if freedom of speech existed.
David Robert Woods, a 67-year-old man pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to using abusive language towards a police officer.
When Magistrate Ken Stanton read out the charge, Woods asked, "is that all I'm being charged with?".
Police prosecutions said on October 21, at 10.25am, Woods was pulled over by police in Conora and was asked to produce his driver's licence.
According to a statement of police facts, when police returned to the vehicle Woods told police to "piss off" and also called the police officer a "cockhead".
Magistrate Ken Stanton also read out Wood's prior convictions, which included common assault, resisting police and threatening police.
Court documents state on February 19, 2021 Woods threw a coffee table at a woman in St Helens. The following day, Woods was charged with threatening a police officer and resisting arrest.
Mr Stanton said on February 20, 2021, Woods resisted police officers by eye gouging one of them and using his body to lift himself off the ground while tensing his arms and clenching his fist. He also said Woods kneed a police officer in the head and manipulated her wrist into a goose neck position.
Woods said he disputed the facts of his previous conviction and said "the record is wrong".
The court also heard on February 20, 2021, Woods told a police officer, "I don't give a f--k, your gonna wear something on your chin in a minute" and "if I was going to hurt you, it'd be worse than this, I'll tell you that now. That's not a threat, that's a promise".
When Mr Stanton said he would continue with his sentencing remarks after outlining Woods' previous history, Woods said "make it a light one".
Woods represented himself in court and in relation to the offence which took place on October 21, he said he was a bit hot under the collar. "I did say it, but I don't think he was very professional. He could have just walked away".
Before Mr Stanton could sentence the defendant, Woods asked the magistrate if we lived in a democratic society and if we had freedom of speech. Woods was fined $500. Convictions were recorded.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.