Relentless voice in the Greens

After a 23 year wait an increase in the number of seats in Tasmania's House of Assembly is something that made 2022 a year to celebrate for the Tasmanian Greens.
Reflecting on the year that was, Greens leader Cassy O'Connor said the party had been waiting a long time to see the damage repaired to the size of the House, describing its restoration to 35 seats as a "very significant legislative moment".
But as with any 12 month period there were lows with the highs for Ms O'Connor, such as the passing of anti-protest legislation, and the big disappointment of the Liberal's AFL stadium.
Talking on the restoration of house numbers, Ms O'Connor said every Greens leader since 1998 had lobbied the Premier to increase the talent pool of political representation.
"We've relentlessy advocated for the House to be repaired and I like to think that we helped Premier Rockliff make up his mind to do it," Ms O'Connor said.
"We are encouraged by the fact that it was supported across the House. Liberals, Labor and Independents. Everyone who watches Parliament or who works as an MP can see that 25 seats was dysfunctional."
Of course, this increase also brings every chance to increase Greens representation across the state, with Ms O'Connor pinning hopes on grabbing green seats in each electorate.
"It is wild guess work, and I swing between best case optimism scenarios and much more pragmatic realism...I think we will win at the next state election between four and five seats," Ms O'Connor said.
"We are a good chance in each of the electorates...the demographics that we are in are shifting a bit as well. It is not unrealistic to campaign, for example, two seats in Clark," she said.
"We are going to keep working really hard to represent the Tasmanian people. We do a lot of constituent work in the three Northern electorates, becuase there are people there whose issues are not responded to by Liberal and Labor MP ... it is a real opportunity for us here."
Another opportunity for Ms O'Connor and the Greens is an "uninspiring" opposition in Labor.
"Not a lot of fire there," she said.
"Strategically this year I think Dean Winter particularly has helped Labor to focus, and I think we have seen something of an improvement.
"I still don't think they are a strong opposition, and on any given day in the parliament I feel like the Greens are the true opposition."
She added that Liberal Premier Jeremy Rockliff had "gifted a stadium on the waterfront, which is making them [Labor] look better than they actually are".
"Having a government that is focused on building a mega stadium on the waterfront rather than providing homes to the thousands of Tasmanians that need them, or properly invested in a health system they put under strain because they led Covid loose, has been a substantial disappointment."
A continuing focus for the Greens across 2022 was the issue of COVID-19, where Ms O'Connor agreed that the party was a lone-soldier and single voice when it came to protecting vulnerable populations from the virus.
"It is not popular, people don't want to hear that the pandemic is not over, and a lot of people are done with Covid, but Covid is not done with us," she said.
"There has to be someone in Parliament holding the government to account. As we speak, 209 families are grieving the loss of someone they loved to Covid...so we will keep speaking truth to power on this."
She said drastic changes in youth justice systems would continue to be a focus.
"If we were able to view youth justice as creating more opportunities for young people for a whole range of people who go off the rails, we could transform the lives of those young people and transform our society within a generation because what we would be saying to kids who get in trouble is that we are going to give you another chance.
"It is doable, it is just about political will."
In 2023, Ms O'Connor said communications about the Commission with the Liberal government would be ongoing, "to make sure funding is set aside for next year's budget so there is no delay in implementing those recommendations".
"The Commission of Inquiry was a very substantial area of our work's focus.
"There is now a much deeper understanding across the Tasmanian community about how badly the state has failed children and young people for a very long time, and there is an expectation, I think, that government, all of us, will work towards change."
