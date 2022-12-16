New City of Launceston councillor Joe Pentridge did not appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court to face charges brought by the council over an allegedly illegal bridge over the North Esk River.
Joseph John Pintarich and his companies Pentridge Pty Ltd and Holly Pty Ltd were all charged with four counts in relation to the steel bridge constructed between April 23 and April 25 this year.
Mr Pintarich was elected to the council under the name Joe Pentridge. The council through chief executive officer Michael Stretton alleges Mr Pintarich and the companies did not have mandatory building permissions. The complaints were adjourned until March 2.
Infringement notices have also been issued under the National Parks and Reserves Management Regulations 2019.
A spokesperson for the Environment Tasmania said infringement notices were for multiple offences, with a monetary penalty of $1896.
The Department has issued a direction to remove the bridge by February 1, 2023.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.