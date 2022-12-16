The Tasmania JackJumpers will look to Will Magnay as they try to find a solution to the team's past struggles against the Cairns Taipans ahead of Saturday night's NBL clash.
Playing in Hobart following a three-game away stretch, the 8-6 JackJumpers find themselves one win back from the 9-5 Taipans in what promises to be a tight contest.
Tasmania, who had been missing Magnay's size for large parts of the season, have found winning difficult against the tall and athletic North Queensland outfit, however the former Perth Wildcat's return to the line-up could prove vital in finding success.
Head coach Scott Roth discussed their troubles against Cairns and the difference Magnay could make.
"They're big, athletic and they got a lot of guys who can shoot," he said.
"I think his size and his communication and we got a shot-blocker now at the rim.
"[Fabian Krslovic] and [Jack McVeigh] are great, but they work extremely hard at everything they're doing, where he's a little bit more of a natural athlete and size so we have a good combination of those three guys.
"Then if you put Rashard [Kelly] over there at certain times of the game we have a good balance, but just the size and the shot-blocking ability gives the guys confidence."
Speaking about his recovery process, Magnay feels he is not too far away from his best basketball.
"I'm pretty antsy to get out there and do stuff. Scott's been pretty good about keeping me in my cage a little bit, and not let me gas myself and put me in positions where I'm going to be ineffective for the game," he said.
The Taipans' main threat will come in the form of 210-centimetre forward Keanu Pinder, who is averaging 17.7 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.
Magnay said he was excited to go up against one of the league's best performers.
"They're talking about Pinder being in the MVP conversation, I definitely think he's been, if not the best, one of the best bigs all year," he said
"You want to play against the best every day and that's why we play basketball, to test yourself and challenge yourself."
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
