The City of Launceston council formalised their partnership with Mona Foma Festival at the last council meeting for 2022.
On Thursday, councillors voted to endorse the partnership for two years in a last-minute addition to the meeting.
Mona Foma Festival is an art and music exhibition held in February in Launceston and Hobart.
Council's chief officer Michael Stretton said formalising the partnership was considered an urgent matter.
Launceston council will allocate $50,000 to the event per year as a sponsor, which is available in the event sponsorship budget.
The council contributed $50,000 to Mona Foma in the previous two years for specific events.
This partnership means the festival can distribute funding more broadly.
Councillor Andrea Dawkins, who moved the recommendation, said having Mona Foma come to Launceston was activating some of the spaces unique to Launceston.
"Some of these beautiful, historical, industrial zones haven't had this lens of activity like Mona on them," she said.
"By Mona coming here, we've been able to see what we can do with some of these spaces."
The event has been called an economic sugar hit for Launceston, with benefits to hospitality, tourism and service providers, as well as bringing an influx of visitors to the area.
Under this partnership, after the festival, the council will receive a report outlining the social, cultural and economic contribution to Launceston and how the council's funding was used to support the festival.
The agreement will also mean the City of Launceston will collaborate with Mona Foma and Launceston-based cultural institutions, arts and community organisations and artists to capitalise on the cultural and creative assets in the city.
Perturbator, The Chills and Kae Tempest will take to the stage for the Old Tafe Sessions in Mona Foma's new festival hub for 2023 in Launceston from 17-19 February, with more acts to be announced. Tickets at monafoma.net.au
Alison Foletta
