The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

City of Launceston formalises partnership with Mona Foma Festival

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
December 16 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2023 MONA FOMA will feature wood chopping art.

The City of Launceston council formalised their partnership with Mona Foma Festival at the last council meeting for 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.