College students from across the state will showcase their artwork at Queen Victoria Art Gallery at Royal Park in this year's ArtRage exhibition.
Opening on December 17 the 2022 exhibition will display 187 artworks in various mediums from sculpture, video animation, photography and more.
City of Launceston Mayor Danny Gibson said the exhibition would feature artworks from 150 students across the state from more than 25 schools.
"We know many of the students emerging from the pandemic were probably 14 or 15 when it started, and to have an experience in the classroom with their teachers in 2022 is no doubt reflected in their work," Cr Gibson said.
"It's a touring exhibition and will travel the state, presented by QVMAG and curated by guest curator Patrick Sutczak."
Cr Gibson said since 1994, the ArtRage program provided a wonderful insight into the views and ideas of young people.
"It's a snapshot in time if you like, giving students in years 11 and 12 a chance to reflect their ideas, dreams and desires," he said.
"I think the wonderful thing about this program and why QVMAG continues to fund and facilitate ArtRage is the iconic link that the arts have in our community."
"The opportunity for young artists to see their work hanging at an institution such as the art gallery here at QVMAG facilities a wonderful opportunity and dream for these students to see where their continued practices might take them."
ArtRage guest curator Patrick Sutczak said he wanted the exhibition to be a celebration of student works from around the state.
"I really wanted to create and highlight the adversity our young people have been going through and the kind of themes they're looking at through their years of college," Mr Sutczak said.
"It was quite a task selecting works because the quality of works were so amazing across school around the state.
"It was difficult to narrow down the things I felt were a great cross section of art production in terms of mediums and ideas; to navigate the world through imagination and creativity."
He said there was no set theme for the show.
"I was looking for those works that would sit well together in a context that was outside the educational institution and into the gallery and community," Mr Sutczak said.
"They're really navigating their own ideas of the world around them and trying to navigate that."
"It's been a really fantastic journey."
ArtRage opens Saturday and runs until April 11.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
