Tasmanian Tigers captain Elyse Villani is expecting big totals as her side return to WNCL action on Sunday.
Returning to Bellerive Oval for the first time since last season's WNCL finals victory, the Tigers play NSW in two matches - the second a day-nighter on Tuesday.
"It's a beautiful place to bat [but] a bit of a nightmare at times to captain, so I get to wear both hats which is cool for me," she said.
"I'm expecting plenty of runs, there are a lot of batters in really good nick around Australia and I'm really looking forward to seeing what our girls bring.
"Everyone looks in really good touch, they've been performing well in club cricket as well so I'm looking forward to getting out there with our new coach and putting on a bit of a display hopefully."
The 99-time Australian representative hinted at a debut for young Greater Northern Raider Julia Cavanough who was named in the 13-player squad after recent strong performances at the under-19 nationals.
"She brings a really good new-ball option for us up front, she swings the ball and as a left-armer, she's a point of difference," she said. "She's an incredibly talented cricketer and if she makes her debut, I think she's a fantastic asset to our group and she brings that point of difference at the top when the ball is swinging and when you need to take wickets at Blundstone."
Villani also believes Emma Manix-Geeves will take her opportunity while Heather Graham and Nicola Carey are on Australian duties. The skipper was full of praise for new coach Jude Coleman, who was also splashing the compliments around before her first game, impressed with how her team trains.
"They are very game-focused and they train towards their key performance indicators and everyone is pretty clear on their roles," Coleman said.
"Most training sessions they're really geared towards the next game which is really important at this level."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
