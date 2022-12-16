The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

WNCL: Tasmanian Tigers back in action against NSW Breakers outfit

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
December 16 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Manix-Geeves clips to the leg-side in last year's WNCL grand final. Picture by Rick Smith

Tasmanian Tigers captain Elyse Villani is expecting big totals as her side return to WNCL action on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.