The Tasmanian Tigers have suffered a heavy defeat against a classy Queensland Metro team at the under-19 national championships in South Australia on Friday.
Held at Prince Alfred College in Adelaide, Tasmania performed admirably with the bat, but their bowlers were no match for the enterprising play by the Queensland batters who managed to chase down the Tigers' total with more than 12 overs left in the innings to win by eight wickets.
The Tigers were tasked with batting first and got off to a shaky start after a disasterous miscommunication saw Will Sartori fail to make his ground and was duly run out to leave the score at 1-16.
There was very little in the way of momentum swings for either side as the overs wore on, with six of the top seven batsmen each making more than 20, but none of them reaching the half-century mark, leaving the Tigers' batters consistently frustrated as they failed to take advantage of the starts they had made.
Sam Voss (43 off 46) and Tom Pears (39 off 69) were the largest contributors to the innings, while captain and Launceston-based Cooper Anthes scored a handy 34 off his 51 deliveries faced.
Mowbray talent Spencer Hayes also managed a late cameo in his first game of the tournament, managing a near run-a-ball 21 as Tasmania built their way to 7-232 by innings end.
QLD Metro responded quickly with the bat, as the opening pair of Lachy Aitken and Reuben Burger put on an attacking display through the first 10 overs to leave the score at 0-66.
The pair continued their clinical play before Aitken (48 off 50) failed to put away a short ball from spinner Jesse Willmott, mis-hitting it directly to mid-wicket, to put an end to the 95-run opening partnership.
However, the flow of runs was not affected for the batters, with Burger bringing up his half-century shortly after on his way to an eventual score of 85 off 98 balls.
Despite the Tigers' best efforts, the Queensland batters were up to every challenge that was thrown their way as they cruised towards their 233-run target.
Captain Hugh Weibgen (92 off 76 not out) was able to pick up where Aitken left off, scoring at a healthy strike-rate on his way to his half-century before accelerating, finishing with 11 boundaries to his name.
The pair never looked troubled, forming a formidable 136-run partnership until Burger drove early on a slower ball, resulting in a chip to extra cover.
The next over, Weibgen glided the ball past third-man for a boundary, giving his team the victory in the process.
From a bowling perspective, Willmott managed to beat the bat a few times en route to his final figures of 1-57 off 10 overs, while Jack Ross was economical during his three-over spell that only leaked 13 runs.
Following the result, Tasmania have now lost their first two matches in contrasting ways.
The squad will use their rest day to recover and rethink their game plan ahead of their upcoming clash against New South Wales Metro.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.