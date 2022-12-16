Kate Vinot has been appointed chair of Tasmanian Irrigation, replacing Samantha Hogg, who is stepping down after two terms.
Ms Vinot is managing director at Melbourne-based Ageos Consulting, and has an education in civil engineering, economics and business administration.
The state-owned corporation, which is responsible for developing and operating irrigation systems statewide, also appointed Launceston City Council Alderman Hugh McKenzie to its board.
Tasmanian Irrigation Chief Executive Officer Andrew Kneebone said both Ms Vinot and Mr McKenzie were both "highly respected, skilled and passionate about growing Tasmania's agricultural sector through the sustainable application of irrigation water."
The appointments take effect from Friday's TI Annual General Meeting.
