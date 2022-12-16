After bitter disagreement over the state government's support for the $750 million Hobart stadium, energy is shaping up as the latest issue to open a rift between state and federal Liberal Party politicians.
In Tasmania, residential power prices rose by a pocket-crunching 11.88 per cent this July - a painful increase for families already coping with inflation around 7 per cent and near-stagnant wages.
But the real pain is being felt by the thousands of businesses that are stuck on the less-forgiving contract prices.
According to Marc White, principal consultant at Goanna Energy, these Tasmanian businesses that are signing new contracts now, or have done so recently, are facing price increases on power and gas of between 50 per cent and 100 per cent.
The state government recently tried to solve the problem by allowing these larger consumers into the $50 million Energy Saver Loan Scheme - a program giving them access to cheap loans to buy solar panels and batteries.
Minister of Energy and Renewables, Guy Barnett, was talking up the success of the scheme this week.
"As of last Friday, there had been 471 applications with 393 approved to a value of $3.3 million with 71 installations already completed," he said.
But with plenty of Tasmanians doing it tough, Premier Jeremy Rockliff signed up to a federal plan to rein in surging power and gas prices.
The Energy Price Relief Plan will impose a price cap of $12 per gigajoule on gas and $125 per tonne on coal, and provide $1.5 billion in power bill relief - to be matched by the states - for welfare recipients. Energy contracts would be linked to the cost of production, and energy companies could face fines of up to $50 million for breaching the price rules.
The bill was passed in federal parliament on Thursday with the help of the Greens, Senator David Pocock and Tasmania's Senator Tammy Tyrrell.
She said she voted for the bill, despite her reservations about its lack of detail about how the $1.5 billion in relief would be shared between the states.
"That was some of the concern that we had about the legislation - there's no breakdown about how it is going to happen. But we've been assured that it's going to be very fair and reasonable and we will get our fair share for the people here in Tas," she said.
She said she had received assurance from Guy Barnett that the state would get a good deal.
"He will be in consultation with the National Cabinet and the Prime Minister, and I believe he will do his damnedest to get what we need," Senator Tyrrell said.
But other Tasmanians weren't as convinced that the plan would work.
The Liberal Party's federal Tasmanian caucus uniformly opposed the energy deal - effectively going against their state colleagues.
Senator Jonathon Duniam criticised the plan in parliament on Thursday, labelling it an "extreme" intervention that wouldn't cut power prices.
"It will not deliver power price relief for Australians in the way that the government suggests it will," Senator Duniam said.
"The end result is going to be disastrous. It will be higher power prices, not lower ones. It won't be $275 off your power bill, as promised just six months ago. It'll be something far in the opposite direction," he said.
Liberal Senator Wendy Askew said there were concerns about the plan's lack of detail, as well as the fact it had been rushed through parliament.
"The impact on Tasmanian families is yet to be understood, but its unlikely to provide meaningful relief," she said.
Member for Bass, Bridget Archer, said she voted against the bill for similar reasons.
"I have deep reservations about the lack of information surrounding the detail and the implications of the interventions proposed by the Federal Government," Ms Archer said.
"This will bring no immediate cost of living relief to Tasmanians doing it tough in the lead up to Christmas. Labor promised Australians cheaper power bills in the lead up to the election but dont have a plan to deliver," she said.
Senator Duniam, who said he did support targeted power price relief to Australians, attempted to amend the bill to separate the $1.5 billion relief from the price caps, without success.
The energy sector has lambasted the plan, with the CEOs of the country's biggest energy companies warning that the price caps threatened energy investments. Kevin Gallagher, chief executive officer of energy giant Santos called it a "Soviet-style" policy.
In Tasmania, the state's biggest gas seller - Tas Gas - made similar warnings. "The company welcomes action that will put downward pressure on gas prices, as we understand how important this is to our communities and customers," a spokesperson for the company said.
"But [we are] conscious of any impact that may result in restricting investment in the development of gas resources. Ultimately the best approach to creating a sustainable and affordable gas market is to ensure an increase in the supply of gas."
