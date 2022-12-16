The Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry encouraged the Launceston community to shop local in the week leading up to Christmas.
Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive officer Michael Bailey said shopping locally had a significant impact on the community.
"I know we all love an online bargain but shopping local does so much for the local business," Mr Bailey said.
"It means they can continue to employ people and do more good things for the local economy."
Launceston business Barratts Music has been a staple among the community since opening in 1937.
Owner Mark Barratt said supporting local businesses is critical to keep the local economy functioning.
"It means a business like mine can provide employment for people, and they can then invest in the community," Mr Barratt said.
"It keeps things going. If you continuously buy on the internet, shops are eventually forced to close down and when you need something local there's no one around."
He said the Launceston community had always been faithful.
"Their support has been great and that's because of the things you can get from buying local that you can't buy online, like support for example," he said.
"You can go on a webpage to look at a guitar and not know what guitar you need, or you can come here and we'll help you find the right one."
"Don't sing carols, support your local Carols and shop local this year," said Mr Bailey.
"Based on Treasury numbers we are expecting this year to match last year, but if we try we can make it even better for producers."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.