The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston community asked to shop local with Christmas coming

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated December 16 2022 - 12:42pm, first published 11:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Barratt of Barratt's Music with Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry CEO Michael Bailey. Picture by Paul Scambler.

The Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry encouraged the Launceston community to shop local in the week leading up to Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.