The Cricket North representative women's team will get the chance to test their skills in 40-over cricket on Sunday.
CN are playing a representative match against Cricket North West at Sheffield Recreation Ground at 10.30am.
There will be a second game at Youngtown Park on February 5.
Both associations normally play Twenty20s so it's a unique opportunity to play longer-form cricket.
South Launceston mentor Belinda Wegman, who is coaching the representative side, sees it as a great opportunity.
"We've got Amy (Duggan) and Ava (Curtis) playing this weekend and it has given some younger ones and older players too some opportunities to have a crack at 40-over matches," she said.
"We've got Monique Booth and Emma Elliot - she's a new one as well.
"Monique has been doing really well. She batted really well against Launnie last time and she generally bowls to fields well so she's an all-rounder and Emma has been bowling really well."
Wegman spoke of the positives of playing 40-over cricket.
"It's good because you can give more people opportunities, they can have a longer bowl and they've got a different format to bat in," she said.
"So they don't have to go out there like a T20 and get runs straightaway, they can get their eye in and they can work on a few things.
"That's generally what I tell the girls. Get your eye in first and go from there and respect the bowlers."
Representative squad:
Belinda Wegman, Amy Duggan, Ava Curtis, Ellie Mathews (South Launceston) Lynn Hendley, Mary Broadhurst, Emma Elliott, Dannii Hancock, Kellie Scott (Launceston), Monique Booth (Riverside), Summer Cherdron (Westbury)
