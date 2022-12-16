The Examiner
Cricket North women take on Cricket North West in rep match

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
December 16 2022 - 12:30pm
Riverside's Monique Booth bowls to Westbury's Summer Cherdron earlier this season. They are both in the Cricket North representative side which is playing Cricket North West this weekend. Picture by Rod Thompson

The Cricket North representative women's team will get the chance to test their skills in 40-over cricket on Sunday.

