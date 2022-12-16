The lower section of the Tippogoree Hills mountain bike trail opens Saturday December 17 at 10am, offering riders 21 different trails and 35 kilometres of trails to ride.
All skill levels are accounted for, from family-friendly beginner trails at the trail head in Lauriston Park to the extreme double-black diamond levels for the more experienced.
George Town Mayor Greg Kieser said George Town had historically been dependent on its well-established heavy industrial area at Bell Bay.
"The core objective of the mountain bike trail project was to diversify George Town's existing tourism portfolio, boost the local business economy and improve economic, recreational and social opportunities for the George Town municipality," Cr Kieser said.
"Both the Mount George and Lower Tippogoree Hills trails will compliment and add to the mountain biking narrative in Northeast Tasmania."
Cr Kieser said the entirety of the lower section of the Tippogoree Hills Trail Network was built on land owned by Rio Tinto's Bell Bay Aluminium smelter, who were a major supporter of the mountain bike trails project from its inception.
Bell Bay Aluminium's Health, Safety and Environment Manage Sam Duncan said he was excited about the development and what it will do for the region.
"With the opening of the Lower Tippogoree Hills trails, George Town is set to become the next riding destination in Tasmania," Mr Duncan said.
"The new trails will create local jobs, local business opportunities and grow the local economy. It's a great example of industry, government and community working hand in hand."
Federal Member for Bass Bridget Archer said the opening of the Tippogoree Hills trails was a significant step towards the completion of the Mount George Trail Network.
"After fighting for and securing the $4.4 million in funding at the 2019 federal election, it's so exciting to see these trails ready for the public and just in time for the summer holidays," Mrs Archer said.
"As a local, I have seen first-hand the overwhelmingly positive social and economic impact this project had on the region which has positioned the trails as a key destination for mountain bikers of all levels."
Tasmanian Labor Senator Helen Polley said the project was funded by the Australian government as part of their community development grants programme.
"This initiative is good for the local economy, great for local and national tourism and will build on the social fabric of the local community," Ms Polley said.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues.
