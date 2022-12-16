The Examiner
Hit the dirt on this new George Town mountain biking trail

Duncan Bailey
Duncan Bailey
December 17 2022 - 2:30am
George Town Mayor Greg Kieser. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The lower section of the Tippogoree Hills mountain bike trail opens Saturday December 17 at 10am, offering riders 21 different trails and 35 kilometres of trails to ride.

Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

