Setting a national record is impressive enough but doing it alongside family would be pretty special.
That was the case for father Clinton Dean and his sons Lochie and Ollie last Saturday at the World Raw Powerlifting Federation deadlift competition in Launceston.
Clinton explained the family, who train at Competitive Edge with co-founder Jamie Dash, had an array of experience coming into the event.
"Ollie's been training under Jamie for going on two years now and about four months ago, I started training under Jamie as well and the Competitive Edge crew," Clinton said.
"Ollie's been doing a few different competitions - all powerlifting - and then the deadlift-only WRPF comp came up so Lochie and I decided to go in and do it with Ollie as well.
"It was Lochie and I's first comp together with Ollie and I went in there with the idea of getting hopefully a personal best and ended up doing one and winning a national title for my age and weight."
Competing in the 40-49 age group and 75kg weight range, Clinton lifted 180kg, while Ollie (14-16, 75kg) and Lochie (17-19, 82.5kg) lifted 215 and 200kg respectively.
Taking on the preparation for his first powerlifting event, Clinton said that plenty goes into it and "it's not just gym work".
"It's nutrition and sleep and recovery and everything as well, so Jamie does awesome programs for getting the right food in and then also the training schedule," he said.
"So you'll have block weeks where you'll build up over a four-week period, then you'll have a de-load week to help your body to recover, regenerate, and then you'll start that new block again.
"We've gone through three cycles with the build-up and then Jamie structured it perfectly so that the last lot of my build-up was ready for this competition."
Dash, a former talented junior tennis player, spoke of the importance creating a team environment around an individual sport like powerlifting, something he experienced while playing college sport in the US.
"Obviously, we focus on each individual athlete solely and then to see them all come together and accomplish what we set out for each individual, they're all kicking their own goals but to see them all accomplished at the same time was pretty special," Dash said.
"To see the hype, the excitement and the aggression that they're throwing at each other as well, they were hitting each other, they were carrying on, just as the rest of the team does but they embraced our culture now and our spirit in the comp as best you could.
"I think it's that support that sort of got them to where they needed to get to on the day for sure."
Clinton described the emotion of achieving with his sons as "overwhelming", while 18-year-old Lochie is looking forward to doing more after his first event.
"It's awesome being up on stage with us three pretty united together," he said.
"It was a great experience being around all the Competitive Edge crew and I can really see what it's all about in terms of getting everyone up and about pulling those big weights.
"I think it's definitely something I'll look into to do a bit more in the future."
Over his two years competing in powerlifting events under Dash's tutelage, 16-year-old Ollie has broken four world records and won a national championship for his weight and age.
He said competing alongside his brother was certainly a highlight.
"I've tried to do a bit with Lochie here and there but he does a lot of rowing and soccer so it hasn't really worked out but I try and help him where I can," Ollie said.
"I just love being on the platform with him because we get to hype each other up."
