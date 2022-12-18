A lonely Christmas mourning: grief on a special day

AT recent funerals it struck me how hard the period of mourning envelopes whole legions of people, quietly bereaving at Christmas.
Supporters and family stick around after the funeral for a week or two but then they drift away, to their families, work commitments and so on.
Some return for Christmas because they know it will be hard, but how could they know?
Losing a loved one, especially in latter years, is like an eternity of solitary confinement; spending every Christmas day alone.
Years ago I watched elderly neighbours dote on each other every day, with their two loyal corgis.
She got sick and he used his skills to construct everything that might make her life more comfortable.
Approaching Christmas she passed away and of course the family came home and stayed as long as they could.
But you could see he was broken. It took him a little longer each day to come outside to the corgis.
I watched him feed the dogs, in a mechanical way it seemed, and then he was back inside.
Family checked on him but they could never undo the hurt or bring her back.
Mercifully he died a few months later.
So, come Christmas, widows and widowers and sons and daughters, or even worse the parents who never thought their offspring would die before them, have to shape up to Christmas Day with a veneer smile.
The death could have happened years ago, but Christmas brings it all home like it was yesterday. Christmas becomes a cruel day, like a party with no one there.
The hurt may have subsided with the years but the insufferable darkness remains.
Psychologists point to what they call "broken heart syndrome", where the loss of a relationship or a loved one to sudden death can actually trigger a dangerous clinical reaction.
According to an American based organisation called Mayo Clinic, people with "broken heart syndrome" may think they're having a heart attack. It briefly interrupts the way the heart pumps blood.
Writing for a publication called Healthline, Courtney Nesbitt suggests a broken heart leads to emotional pain and can negatively affect physical health.
"The mind is a very powerful organ and heartbreak is a very powerful emotion. When the two combine, it can certainly produce a physical reaction."
Nesbitt was referring primarily to heartbreak caused by a relationship breakdown, but the impact on the heart would be consistent, whether through death or the end of a long relationship.
We usually don't equate emotional heartache with real heartache, but it makes sense, like stress causing heart disease.
When my dad died of cancer the wider family gathered round mum, with a few wines and spirits as we all sat around wondering what just happened.
So even when you know it's coming the pain is the same.
The following Christmas was different.
I watched mum get through the day.
She had been with her man for more than 50 years, and then suddenly life was empty.
She had her family, but not her man.
I guess the point I'm trying to make is keep an eye on them this Christmas.
There will be celebrations, but there will also be dark moments, masking unbelievable torment and sorrow.
Don't insult them with cheesy, greasy words of comfort. Do things for them. Fill up their glass, cook the turkey, slice the ham, vacuum, stack the dishwasher and think about what you can do, to remind them how much you love them.
According to the Victorian Health Department's Better Health publication you shouldn't compare their grief with yours or anyone else's, or tell them they're grieving in the "wrong" way.
Don't offer unsolicited advice about how they can best get over their grief.
A mother who lost her children in a tragedy once told me how it grated on her when people she hardly knew touched her gently on the elbow and whispered: "Now, how are you?"
I'm a shocker for saying the wrong thing, despite my best intentions.
Being vocal to any degree in a bereaving household is like walking blindfolded in a minefield.
According to Better Health, try to avoid telling them -
At least you have your other children.
She's lucky she lived to such a ripe old age.
It was God's will. He's happy in heaven.
Try to remember the good times.
Time heals all wounds.
You still have a lot to be grateful for.
You've got to pull yourself together and be strong.
I know exactly how you feel.
And, never think that a crowded house of fun loving Christmas family is going to automatically brighten their day.
At the end of the day people go home, but the devastating sense of loss never leaves.
My next column will appear on January 8. Have a great Christmas.
Be very kind to those who might not have good reason to think it's so great.
