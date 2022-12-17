Christmas crime: my husband ate our plum pudding

I think our neighbours heard me yell.
"I blame Georgette." (His doting, French mother.)
Dear nativity reader, my husband ate our plum pudding.
Well, not the whole 2kg pudding.
Just half.
It must have been a 2am moment, when fancy overcame his common-sense.
The bright side? I learned two weeks before Christmas.
How?
I'd sent a pre-Christmas text message to our Melbourne daughter: ''We'll bring prawns and plum pudding''.
"About the pudding," he said.
I went the full Sybil (Fawlty):
"When do you think I'll have time to make another (pudding)?
"Do you know how long it takes?
"Do you know how much it costs?
"You make one."
Pitying reader, I sobbed.
It is the "why'' I make a Christmas pudding that made me cry.
I make my mother's recipe, scribed in my youthful, tiny print at the back of a vintage diary, stored next to the flour bins in our pantry.
My tears and rage were prompted by the provenance of the Christmas pudding.
It's the one day a year when our house smells like my childhood home. I use my mum's jam-stained wooden spoon to bring the booze-laden mix together.
I've made a Christmas pudding every year since I was 30.
My mother made her pudding right up until the year she died. Three years ago aged 87, she said:
"I haven't made my pud this year, flossie.''
I hastily popped ours into an Express parcel bag - it arrived, smashed.
"It still tasted lovely,'' she said.
Six months later, she passed.
I have a pudding ritual. I buy fresh spices, the freshest eggs, choose which booze (500ml brandy), good bread for crumb, best butter ... I swoon when the heady, booze-sozzled fruit joins the butter and brown sugar ... the whole sensory kit and caboodle.
I use a newish, ceramic pudding basin, covered in baking paper, sealed with foil and tied off tight with string. It bubbles, balanced on a saucer in a pot of boiling water for six hours with a slice of lemon thrown in for good measure. It rests, untouched in a deep, dark kitchen drawer for months.
(I've only recently stopped using my mother's '60s aluminium pudding moulds.)
Frack! Who knows where the sixpence went!
"Imagine how hard it was for him to tell you?" our daughter said.
Astute reader. It wasn't the first time.
Three years ago, he ate half the pudding I made for our friends, Max and Gael.
We delivered their demi-pudding with a witty ditty about its demise.
Patient reader, I was beyond witty ditties.
My colleague Bridget nailed it.
"Get him to make another," she said.
Workmate Scotty was perplexed.
He batted for team Woke Bloke ... he just didn't get it.
I eventually calmed. Sent husband a recipe (an easy one from Taste.com) and examined the damage.
Sure, the pudding basin was where I'd left it ... bottom kitchen drawer.
It appeared untouched.
I tapped at the foil. It yielded to the half empty pudding basin.
Did someone say "hark''?
