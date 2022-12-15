Six precious children never to be forgotten

Like so many others across the state, the staff and students at Devonport's Hillcrest Primary were enjoying a day of fun as the school year wound to a close.
The tragedy that befell them was felt hard, not just in that city but across Tasmania and indeed the entire country.
Six young lives were lost; their families left with grief unimaginable to most of us.
Three more children suffered injuries; they and their families left to tread the trying road to physical recovery.
For so many who were there that day, who tended with such care to the children, the trauma and its impact has left its mark.
It cast a cloud too over the wider community. Devonport Mayor Alison Jarman is right - it was "a day our hearts broke".
In the days and weeks that followed, arms were thrown around the families.
They in turn generously shared with us not only their sadness, but their happy memories of children who were so loved.
In a message to Thursday's night commemoration, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reminded us that "grief may one day soften, but it does not fade".
Premier Jeremy Rockliff made a sombre promise: "We will never forget your precious children and we will always walk alongside you in your grief".
The Devonport community, in particular, will ensure these children are never forgotten, and they will continue no doubt to put their arms around those who loved them, and all who need support into the future.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.