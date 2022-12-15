Fishery quotas are a success and should continue as best pratice, a Senate Inquiry has found, but it wants to see increased equity and transparency in the system, including over foreign ownership of quotas.
Tasmanian Senator Peter Whish-Wilson moved for the inquiry to be established in 2021, to examine the fisheries quota system and see whether individual transferrable quotas (ITQ) result in good fishing pratices.
The driving force behind the inquiry came from concerns with quota ownership and market concentration of Tasmania's rock lobster fishery.
Some of the issues raised throughout the long-running inquiry included a lack of scrutiny, a lack of transparency around who owns the quotas, including foreign ownership, and whether monopoly issues are affecting fishing traditions and resulting in inequitable trades.
Environmental issues, including climate change and continued sustainability, were also looked at within the inquiry.
A final report on the matter found that the "quota management in Commonwealth fisheries has been a success", but it said the system has its drawbacks.
"Policymakers must balance a range of competing priorities and conflicting stakeholder views when implementing a quota system. The move to... ITQs may inadvertently benefit some fishers, while disadvantaging others, and may change the character of the fishing industry in a community over time. The committee ... acknowledges the potential impacts on fishers and their families."
It recommended, among other things, an update to the 30 year old legislation that governs fishery quotas.
It found policy should look at publicy owned quotas available for small, lease and First Nations fishers.
It said that concerns about foreign ownership and the unintended consequences of quotas, such as the aggregation of quotas, could be addressed through increased transparency around quota holdings.
The committee recommended increasing transparency by improving registers, and looking at "the actual level of foreign ownership of Commonwealth fisheries quota".
It also recommended Commonwealth loans for small and lease fishers to purchase quota, vessels and equipment when fishing in federal managed waters.
The inquiry also highlighted issues of how the community benefits from economic access to fish stocks, whether licence fees cover management costs, and the need for increased data reporting.
"The magnitude of profits or private rents being made by quota holders should be a significant matter of public interest in Australia, given our publicly owned fishery resources have been essentially gifted to individual quota holders over time.
"Having settings that encourage consistent or sustainable economic rents through royalty payments should be an important policy development goal."
