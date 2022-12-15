The Examiner
Fisheries Senate Inquiry wants to see transparency over fishing quotas

By Isabel Bird
Updated December 16 2022 - 3:21pm, first published December 15 2022 - 6:28pm
Final report: Greens Senator Peter Whish-Wilson called for an inquiry into Australian fisheries after concerns with Tasmana's rock lobster industry.

Fishery quotas are a success and should continue as best pratice, a Senate Inquiry has found, but it wants to see increased equity and transparency in the system, including over foreign ownership of quotas.

Isabel Bird

