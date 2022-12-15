Virgin Australia resumed direct seasonal flights between Adelaide and Launceston on Thursday to meet demand over the holiday period.
The resumption follows renewed services from Launceston to Perth in October and extra capacity from Qantas for its Brisbane to Launceston service over the next two months.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the services in and out of Launceston would further drive visitation to the state's regional areas.
He said recent tourism statistics indicated visitors to the state had spent $3.1 billion over the 12 months up to October.
This equates to an average spend of $2952 per visitor.
Launceston Airport chief executive Shane O'Hare said the return of Adelaide flights meant Northern Tasmania had direct connections to the five mainland state capitals ahead of the summer season.
Alistair Hartley, of Virgin Australia, said the airline had grown its capacity in Tasmania by more than 20 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels.
