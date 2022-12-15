Helping grassroots clubs thrive is top of mind for West Devonport's Narelle Davey, who has stepped into a new administrative position.
Davey achieved a "personal goal" when she was co-opted as a director to Hockey Tasmania's board on Monday night.
Growing the presence of junior players at clubs across the state, was top of mind for Davey to strengthen the game long-term.
She hoped her new position would help reinforce and grow that aspect of the game.
"We haven't had school-based hockey for some time, so my dream is to have it back in schools," Davey said.
"It's a massive job but it needs to be done to keep hockey going. We need to encourage kids to get in early."
She said the flow on of large junior numbers was needed in the long term to maintain the high level of the Greater Northern League.
Davey enters the role with experience of growing participation for juniors, having overseen the recent growth of indoor hockey on the Coast.
The former West Devonport president has spent the past 20 years in a variety of roles as a player, parent and volunteer.
Hockey Tasmania described Davey's experiences and insights as making her an "exemplary addition to the board".
Davey said she would work with the board to help grassroots clubs implement Hockey Tasmania's strategic plan.
"A lot of local clubs work in silos with no common goals. We want to work with them towards a shared purpose, values, vision and goals," she said.
She said she understood the pressures on club volunteers, which could make thinking beyond a current season difficult.
You never know, someone in Devonport could be our very own Eddie Ockenden.- Narelle Davey
Another pillar of the sport Davey has a passion for is volunteers.
"I come from a volunteer background," Davey said.
"Reward and recognition is a big thing with volunteers, and making sure we retain volunteers in all areas."
Her appointment means the split of directors between the state's regions are two North-West, two northern and three southern.
Davey said it was very important to have a spread of voices from across Tasmania on the board.
"We don't want to get top heavy with one area," she said.
"Hockey is played from Smithton through to Hobart, and Smithton has one of the strongest participation levels in the state."
Her desire to enter administration and ambition to join Hockey Tasmania's board, Davey said stemmed from feeling like she could help people understand decisions being made.
"I feel like I'd be a positive role model and would be ready to have the hard conversations where needed."
Davey's term will run until May's annual general meeting, where she will be eligible to be re-elected onto the board.
"I'm excited for the opportunity, it doesn't come up often," she said.
