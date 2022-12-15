Students of Launceston Christian School, David Brain, Nelson Buist and Darcy Barker, achieved exceptional results in their ATAR.
The students, all 18 years of age, received ATAR scores of 98.65, 98.95 and 98.9 respectively.
David said he was very happy with his results, but was still in disbelief. "It's a strange feeling overall, it doesn't feel real yet," he said.
"I did a double take, I had to refresh the page and make sure it was my name, that it was actually my result because I didn't quite believe it, it was pretty cool.
"I have loved this school, I've been here since kindergarten and I've been able to talk to my teachers on a personal level about how I'm going in subjects," he said.
David said he plans on undertaking a gap year in 2023 but was considering undertaking an engineering and commerce degree in the future.
Nelson said he was relieved to have finally finished school and wasn't expecting his ATAR to be as high as it was.
"I think for me, the biggest thing was understanding the content the first time you're taught it, so when it comes to exams and you're studying, you're going over stuff you already know," he said
Nelson plans on studying at UTAS next year and is thinking about majoring in physics and maths.
Darcy said he was pretty stoked with his ATAR result and also did a double take when he saw his score on the screen.
Darcy will be taking a gap year and is currently working as a junior surveyor in town. He plans on studying medicine in 2024.
Minister for Education Children and Youth, Roger Jaensch congratulated all the senior secondary students on their progress and achievement throughout the year.
"The senior secondary school years are significant in a young person's life with the experiences and knowledge they develop preparing them for future opportunities," he said.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
