York Park stadium may no longer be an asset for the City of Launceston council.
Most councillors voted for the intent to transfer York Park, including surrounding land, to Stadiums Tasmania, with councillors Tim Walker, George Razay and Joe Pentridge voting against it.
Concerns were raised over commitments to the stadium and the role council would play in its future.
Cr Tim Walker, who voted against the motion, said he would not support an intent to transfer unless there was a deeper commitment regarding a memorandum of understanding between the City of Launceston Council, Stadiums Tasmania and the state government.
Stadiums Tasmania is a state government-run body established early in 2022 by then-premier Peter Gutwein.
Mayor Danny Gibson said the Premier sat across from himself and chief officer Michael Stretton and committed to the MOU.
Cr Gibson also stressed this was just the beginning of a long process.
"We will have future opportunities to consider the things that emerge from the 21 days of community consultation," he said.
Cr Gibson said it came down to the reality that the council could not fund the stadium.
"We cannot afford to fund the future development needs of the stadium," he said.
A $65 million redevelopment project will soon be underway for the York Park stadium in late 2023.
Council will save around $3 million a year if the transfer goes through.
Cr Gibson said he understood concerns, considering the stadium brings a $30 million economic return to Launceston.
The use of the stadium and its contents would continue, and as Cr Alan Harris said, the stadium itself would remain in Launceston.
There will be a 21-day public objection period that will start in mid-January. The council will consider any objection.
Chief officer Michael Stretton said that AFL, AFLW, cricket, and events would continue at the stadium.
Staff will retain their jobs as well as accumulated superannuation.
The land covers about 9.44 hectares, including a memorial garden.
When concerns were raised over the Elizabeth Garden, Mr Stretton said any obligations like maintenance would be transferred to the new entity.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
