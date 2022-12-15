The holiday season is well and truly upon us, often characterised by spending time with family and friends, celebrating with work colleagues and having fun.
The rituals we have at this time of year are important and serve to give us a strong sense of connection. Celebrating with those around us is something that many of us look forward to most over the holiday period.
About 60 per cent of respondents in the Relationships Indicators 2022 said friendship and family groups played an important role in their lives. The opportunity to connect also improved the level of satisfaction we have with our relationships. Opportunities to socialise over the next couple of weeks can certainly give relationships a boost.
For others the holiday season is a challenging time. The Relationships Indicators 2022 found that one in five Australians often feel lonely. This includes 28 per cent of Australians experiencing social loneliness and nearly 20 per cent feeling emotionally lonely. Loneliness is often felt more at this time of year as there is a lot of emphasis on spending time with others, with disruptions to the usual routines.
These factors make it especially important to look out for those around us and to find opportunities to connect with others who might be on their own.
Coming together to celebrate can also create tension or conflict so it's important to be mindful about how we communicate with others. Plenty of people can recount a challenging or difficult conversation when celebrating with family and friends. Hosting or attending events can also be stressful, so starting out with realistic expectations can assist in making things more manageable.
Financial pressures can also be a reality for many people as we attempt to live up to expectations portrayed in media and our own experiences of what things should look like and be like. Focusing on what matters, which can be different for everyone, is an important aspect to maintaining a balance and ensuring that you don't spend more than you can afford. It's a little cliched, but it's really the thought that counts.
As the festive season gathers pace remember to look after yourself and those around you. Try to slow down where you can and make time to plan what the next couple of weeks will look like.
Whatever you end up doing this this festive season focus on what's important to you and find some time to recharge ready for 2023.
