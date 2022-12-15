The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

TCL: Trevallyn and Perth battle for fourth in key contest

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
December 16 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leg-spinner Clayde White is a welcome inclusion for Trevallyn this weekend. Picture by Paul Scambler

A week after battling for third place, Trevallyn will be fighting to keep their spot in the top four as they go into the Christmas break.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.