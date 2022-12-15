A week after battling for third place, Trevallyn will be fighting to keep their spot in the top four as they go into the Christmas break.
The Drew Clark-coached side will host Perth as the Demons return from the bye, in a match that Clark described as "must win".
"We have to get this done if we want to be there and be competitive - this is one we need to tick off," he said.
"It's on our top order, top four or five, someone needs to be there at the end and someone needs to go big, it's something that we haven't done at all this year really, so it's up to them to get it done."
The home side will be boosted by the returns of Clayde White and Vivek Barot, while Perth welcome back Mason Keane but will lose Andrew Rigby and potentially more through COVID.
"It'd definitely be nice to get this win going into the Christmas break," coach Mat Devlin said.
"It's been made a big tougher [with some of the group getting COVID] ... but regardless of who we take in, we will give ourselves every opportunity and our key will be to bat the 40 overs."
One of the league's most in-form sides meets the competition's benchmark of the last five seasons as Evandale Panthers and Hadspen clash.
The excitement in Panthers coach Jonty Manktelow's voice was obvious heading into the match.
"There's probably no better time for us to play them really, we're in probably the best form at the moment," he said.
"Hadspen have been at the top for years now so it's a real test and if we win, we go to second just before the Christmas break which will be a great result."
The Chieftains come into the game after being dismissed cheaply by Longford last week, with coach Liam Reynolds hopeful of his team returning to form.
"As they say, you take more out of a loss that you can learn from," he said.
"We weren't really impressive as a batting unit to be fair - none of our top four or five stood up where it matters - so we need one of those to step up and make runs this week."
Saturday's Diggers and Western Tiers battle will see either one side pick up their second win or the other get off the mark and head into 2023 with some momentum.
The two are yet to play each other due to rain in round two, with The Diggers putting together a strong bowling performance last weekend before being unable to back it up with the bat.
Western Tiers pushed Legana last week as they gun for a maiden victory, with this weekend being one of their best chances against the team directly above them on the ladder.
ACL are the last roadblock as Longford attempt to go into the Christmas break undefeated.
The Tigers knocked off reigning premiers Hadspen last weekend, courtesy of a strong bowling performance that restricted them to 87.
"I speak about consistency and last week again our bowlers were able to execute it and did really well," coach Richard Howe said.
"You bowl any team out for under 100 and you give yourself a chance to win. Obviously they had a few out but just consistency is the key for us moving into this week and for the rest of the year."
Despite having several players out last week, ACL kept their season rolling and will be hit with more unavailabilities on Saturday.
They'll regain captain Simon Chappell but COVID has affected their side this weekend before the Longford clash.
"Longford have obviously been the standard of the association this year, quite considerably ahead of everybody in points currently," Chappell said.
"Our aim is just to try and hold our own against them, if that leads to a victory, then that leads to a victory - we've proven in previous seasons that we can match it with the top clubs so when it comes to the pointy sword, it depends on the individuals on the day."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
