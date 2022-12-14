The recently finished Test series between Australia and the West Indies served as an uncomfortable metaphor for lovers of the five-day game that their beloved format is falling by the wayside.
Although the Caribbean outfit put up a solid fight in Perth, they were simply outclassed in all facets during the pink ball Test in Adelaide.
After conceding more than 500 runs in the first innings of each match and scoring a pitiful 77 in the fourth innings in Adelaide, the glorious years of Malcolm Marshall, Viv Richards, Courtney Walsh and Brian Lara have never felt further away.
It was far from the advertisement that Test cricket - which is in a losing battle against the privatised world of domestic Twenty20 competitions - needed as the familiar voices of Mark Waugh, Damien Fleming and James Brayshaw gave persistent reminders about the West Indies teams they admired; teams that had quick bowlers who instilled fear in the batter.
This is where South Africa can be of help, as they arrive to our shores for their first Test series against Australia since the infamous 'sandpapergate'.
While that context will provide some entertainment for the viewer, the conversations will quickly become dry as we hear practiced party-lines like 'the bowlers never knew' followed by a tiresome discussion about whether the convicted culprits' punishments were fair.
However, where the Proteas can genuinely improve (from a marketing perspective) the outdated product that is Test cricket, is by doing the exact same thing the aforementioned commentators were begging for; seriously fast bowling.
Led by Anrich Nortje, who regularly bowls above 145 kilometres per hour, the South African attack will be fierce.
His bowling display against India in their recent T20 World Cup match in Perth could be described with all the exciting adjectives; pacey, steeply bouncing, and best of all, brutal.
While I'm certain Nortje will provide more of the same during this series, he will be helped by an impressive supporting cast.
Kagiso Rabada (22.46), Lungi Ngidi (21.61), and young Marco Jansen (18.59) each average below 23 with the ball, but perhaps more importantly they've all proven to have some grit in their system.
Remember Rabada's death-stares back in 2018? Or even when he (literally) bumped Steve Smith, which resulted in a one-match ban?
And if you followed their series last summer against India, you might remember Jansen clashing with Jasprit Bumrah during a tense and fiery series, which the Proteas deservedly won.
It's this sort of fire and brimstone that will see Waugh and Fleming shut up about cricket played last century and actually start talking about the action in front of them, which must mean it's exhilarating.
And as cricket's peak period arrives, all eyes will be watching expectantly to see some formidable cricket against a foe who have beaten us at home in their previous three tours.
Not only have they won, they've done so in a never-back-down manner - Faf du Plessis' fifth-day debut century springs immediately to mind - and more of the same will be required this time around, especially as there are fewer recognised batters than in previous tours.
On a larger scale, this summer has a distinct feeling that it's make-or-break, with the BBL desperate to remove Tests and allow itself to become one of the premier domestic competitions once again (which I won't get into detail about otherwise we'll be here all day).
An underwhelming summer could further the impetus for Cricket Australia to turn away from the red ball so as to survive in the ever-changing cricket landscape.
So here's hoping that Nortje, Rabada and co are tough, physical and scary, perhaps hit some bodies and make centuries seem like impossible summits to climb instead of participation awards, because quite frankly Test cricket needs it.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
