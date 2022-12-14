The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Test cricket in Australia requires a fierce South African attack

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated December 16 2022 - 9:51am, first published December 15 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje will be key to his country's chances. Picture by Stu Forster/Getty Images

The recently finished Test series between Australia and the West Indies served as an uncomfortable metaphor for lovers of the five-day game that their beloved format is falling by the wayside.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.