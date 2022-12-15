Mislabelled 'naughty' kids get no support, says lobby group

Children and teenagers with ADHD are being labelled "naughty" by teachers and as a result are not getting the educational supports they need, according to a disability lobby group.
The state governments needs-based disability funding model, labelled the Educational Adjustments (EA) approach, provides support to students with disabilities in schools, including those with ADHD, when there is demonstrated evidence that a student has a disability according to the definition of disability found in national discrimination laws.
For students to be eligible for this support, schools must also make educational adjustments that will assist the student's disability for a minimum of ten weeks.
An independent review into the state's EA model is planned for 2023 but Tasmanian Disability Education Reform Lobby founder Kristen Desmond said students are missing support now, and any resulting change would not flow into schools until 2024.
Ms Desmond said students with ADHD were being considered disruptive without any consideration for other reasons behind challenging behaviours.
She said sometimes teachers did not believe the diagnosis or did not have the time or support to make any adjustments, meaning students were not receiving support.
"If a teacher decides that a kid is just being naughty they are not going to do any reasonable adjustments in the classroom," she said.
"Sometimes they are not big adjustments, sometimes it may just be giving regular breaks."
This week Labor called for an update on the progress of its independent review into EA after state data showed more than 880 students with disabilities, or 11 per cent of all kids with disabilities, were being suspended in state schools.
An education department spokesperson said a review of EA and its implementation in schools is planned for next year, and will include input from disability advocates, families, students and schools.
This followed the release of a tender, before November, calling for an "independent evaluation of the model and how we can continue to grow teacher practice and support for all students with disability".
In relation to suspensions and students with disability, the department said that a Cross Agency Working Group will focus on this issue to help schools' responses.
"This group will continue to work with a number of schools next year to better understand the reasons for the increase in suspensions and support schools to maximise levels of student engagement," they said.
"The working group will use what it learns during its ongoing work to develop improvement strategies that can be used by all schools."
The department spokesperson said in addition to EA funding provided to schools, there are a range of other supports available across schools for students with disabilities.
"Every school has an allocation of a support teacher, whose key role is to support school staff in working with students with disability, including students with ADHD," they said.
"Every school also has access to an Inclusive Practice Coach and professional support staff who have high level expertise in supporting students with ADHD, challenging behaviours and a range of other disabilities requiring educational adjustments and differentiated supports."
While data on the number of students with ADHD or any disability is not collected by the government, the education department said there had been an increase in the number of families reporting their kids' ADHD diagnosis to schools in recent years.
"We do collect data on the students for whom we make educational adjustments based on disability through the Nationally Consistent Collection of Data (NCCD), this does not require specific data on each disability type," they said.
