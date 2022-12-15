The Examiner
Delayed return for classy Tasmanian sprinter after recovering from virus

By Greg Mansfield
December 15 2022 - 5:00pm
Algernon narrowly wins the Winzenberg Quality at Elwick last year. He returns from a virus to contest the same race on Sunday.
Danbury Park Cup contender Cullenburn wins for Mark Yole in Hobart last week. Picture by TTC

Smart sprinter Algernon could earn another trip to Melbourne when he makes a delayed start to his summer campaign at Elwick on Sunday.

