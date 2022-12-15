Smart sprinter Algernon could earn another trip to Melbourne when he makes a delayed start to his summer campaign at Elwick on Sunday.
The five-year-old, who has won six of his 12 starts, will resume in the $50,000 Winzenberg Quality where he will clash with six horses that ran in the Newmarket.
Trainer Imogen Miller said Algernon would also have contested the state's premier sprint had illness not interrupted his preparation.
"I wasn't happy with his trial (two weeks before the Newmarket) so we took some blood and it showed he had a virus," Miller explained.
"He took a bit longer than he should have to recover so he wasn't quite ready for the Newmarket."
Algernon hasn't raced since two runs in Melbourne in July/August when just behind the placegetters at Caulfield and Moonee Valley.
Miller said a return trip was "in the back of our minds."
'But we haven't got a set plan at this stage," she said.
"The race on Devonport Cup day (the $109,000 Carpet Charge) is a possibility too.'
Algernon has had eight starts at Elwick for six wins and a second and Miller is expecting another forward showing on Sunday.
"It looks a nice race for him," she said.
Only two frontmarkers have won the Doug Martin Danbury Park Cup in the past eight years and Mark Yole has been associated with both.
He drove The Majority to victory in 2015 and his wife Danica owned last year's winner Gotta Good Reason.
Yole will hoping for a repeat result when he drives polemarker Cullenburn for his brother Ben in Sunday night's $14,000 feature at Mowbray.
Cullenburn has the highest national rating of the nine horses handicapped off the front and could take some catching if he steps in front.
He goes into the 2698m discretionary handicap in good form, having overcome a wide draw to score a tough win in Hobart last weekend.
Backmarkers have dominated the Danbury Park Cup over the past 20 years when the winners have included Flashing Red, Fleet Express, Star Chamber, Scooterwillrev and Ignatius.
This year, Ryley Major and The Shallows share the back mark of 30m, with Lip Reader and Call Me Hector on 20m and Sunny Sanz on 10m.
Sunday night's program also includes the $14,000 Shirley Martin Mother Of Pearl for the mares and $14,000 Sampan Stakes for three year olds.
The $12,000 Liza Storm headlines an eight-race card at Burnie on Friday night.
Snowbird's win in the Maiden Plate at Mowbray on Wednesday night was a family affair from start to finish.
The three-year-old Needs Further filly was bred by Mandy Gunn from the mare Hushama who was trained by her sister Angela Brakey.
Gunn offered Snowbird at the Tasmanian yearling sale but she was passed in.
Brakey then stepped in and bought the filly herself and now races her with husband Craig.
"I bought her because I knew her mother's potential," Brakey explained.
"She was only small but she won two races for me on the trot.
"This filly was also small but I thought on her breeding she should be able to be competitive."
Snowbird, ridden by Mehmet Ulucinar, was having only her fourth start when she ran home strongly to beat Egao who had kicked clear in the straight with what appeared to be a winning break.
The winner was on a quick back-up, having finished seventh to Turk Boy at Spreyton five days earlier.
"She pulled up well after Spreyton and I thought the 1200m would suit her better (than 1009m)," Brakey said.
The race carried $20,000 in Tasbred bonuses for the owner and breeder so, between them, the sisters collected the lot.
Trainer Glenn Stevenson and his staff have walked a long road with four-year-old gelding Charlie Bucket but were finally rewarded when he won the 1400m Maiden.
"We've had a lot of trouble with him, including repeatedly going shin-sore, and all the team have done a heap of work with him," Stevenson said.
"He's also been a very hard horse to handle.
"Being able to use the beach has helped (overcome his physical issues) but he plays up down there so we've also had to keep taking him to the track."
Stevenson said he got the Myboycharlie gelding from breeder Jenny Watson.
"He's pretty well bred out of a nice mare, and his breeding suggests he'll get more ground," the trainer said.
"He's definitely got a future but he's still got a long way to go."
Charlie Bucket, whose only previous start was in an open three-year-old handicap at Mowbray in July, was backed from $10 to $5 for his first-up assignment.
And, the money was never in jeopardy. He led all the way to score by five lengths.
"We wanted to be in front," Stevenson said.
"I walked the track before the meeting and thought you had to be in the first two or three off the rail.
"So I told Liam (Riordan) that I thought he could win if he got to the front easy enough."
Stevenson finished the night with a double after Namabaale narrowly won the Benchmark 68 Handicap.
Former Victorian gelding Just A Tribute recorded his third win from six Tasmanian starts in the Class 3 Handicap to earn a chance in some better races.
Trainer Gary White has the Thomas Lyons Stakes at the top of his wish list for the five-year-old.
"The horse is now showing us what we always thought he had so it's onwards and upwards from here," White said.
"He'll have a short break now then, hopefully, he can come back and have a crack at the big boys.
"I've had a lot of luck in the Thomas Lyons and I'd like to win another one at some stage.
"Obviously good horses like The Inevitable will be there to make us earn it but you've got to have a crack - you can't run away from opposition."
Just A Tribute ran home strongly on Wednesday night to narrowly beat Ashmania and they finished four lengths clear of the rest.
"He showed he can carry weight (59kg) and he had to do it pretty hard - not many horses have been winning from back there tonight," White said.
AFTER SUNDAY, only two more thoroughbred race dates remain before the end of the year - the Sheffield Cup twilight meeting at Spreyton on December 23 and an afternoon meeting at Elwick on December 28.
The New Year starts with the Longford Cup on January 1, the Tasmanian Guineas/Tasmanian Stakes meeting at Elwick on January 6 and the Devonport Cup on January 11.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
