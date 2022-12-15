Drugs and cash worth $700,000 were the proceeds of a drug trafficking operation run by a Waverley man, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.
Stephen James Williams, 41, was found guilty by a jury in September of trafficking in a controlled substance, namely MDMA, MDA, ice and heroin, between July 1, 2017, and November 13, 2019.
The court heard during sentencing submissions that Williams had been the subject of a police surveillance operation, known as Operation Alert, from January 2019 to October 2019.
The operation culminated in a raid In November 2019 at Lloyds Hotel, where 105 grams of ice was found in a bar area and a room Williams was using upstairs.
Crown prosecutor Ian Arendt said that Williams's operation was relatively sophisticated.
"The use of burner phones and encryption apps by Mr Williams explains why the state was unable to adduce evidence of telephone intercepts which is one of the main weapons in detecting drug trafficking," he said.
Mr Arendt said the state could not quantify the drug's value exactly but said it was significant.
He said heroin was worth between $80,000 and $161,000 depending on the method of sale; 129 grams of methylamphetamine (ice) was worth between $69,750 and $139, 500; 500 tablets of MDMA and MDA were worth between $10,000-$25,000.
Mr Arendt said the police seized five amounts of cash from Williams.
On July 5, 2017, $30,200. On July 3 and in July 2019, $8530 from a car.
He said that $205,586 had been deposited into the bank account of his then-girlfriend Carly Dekkers and $125,771 was found in a supermarket bag at the home of a later girlfriend in November 2019.
A further $10,000 had been left at the office of Lloyds hotel owner Peter Dixon during negotiations over a hotel lease.
Mr Arendt said the cash was generated when Williams was unemployed and on Centrelink payments.
He said that Williams's primary motive was financial gain.
Justice Pearce remarked that the jury appeared to have accepted that Williams was running a business.
Mr Arendt said that Williams would collect money from sales and engage others to hold the cash.
He said that detection of the operation had been expensive for the state because the usual investigation techniques, such as telephone intercepts, had not been available.
Mr Arendt said personal deterrence would be an important sentencing factor because Williams had several prior convictions for drug trafficking and a record stretching back to 2001.
He said Williams had spent 290 days in custody awaiting trial and since being found guilty.
Defence counsel Olivia Jenkins submitted that Williams could not have been involved in trafficking for the entire period because he had been in custody for six months over a firearm matter in 2017.
She said that Williams had been seeking to move away from drugs by seeking involvement in the hotel business at Lloyds Hotel and Empire 44.
Ms Jenkins said that the assertion about the use of burner phones was not backed by evidence of the discovery of burner phones on Mr Williams.
She said that Justice Pearce could be satisfied that some of the money in Ms Dekkers' account was from selling clothing and a vehicle.
Ms Jenkins said that some of the $125,771 found on the day of the Lloyds raid was from operations of the hotel.
The court heard that other matters involving Williams would be resolved next year and sentencing would include all matters.
Justice Pearce adjourned sentencing until February 17, 2023.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
