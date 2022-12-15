In an effort to increase awareness around gynaecological cancers, Rotary Tasmania have launched a project with medical oncologist Dr Allison Black and the Gynae Oncology Service.
The Rotary Tasmania Gynaecological Cancer Project will seek to raise awareness and funds.
Dr Beck, who has been a sub-specialist in gynaecological oncology for 10 years, said across the state about 150 new cases of gynae cancers are diagnosed yearly.
"These women often have surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and other long term complications that can often affect bowel and bladder health, sexual function and ultimately quality of life," she said.
Gynae cancers include ovarian, uterine, vaginal, cervical, and vulvar cancer.
Dr Beck said due to the public remaining "awkward" about these cancers see people ignoring the symptoms resulting in poor survival rates and less funds for research.
Minister for Women Jo Palmer officially launched the project, along with cancer survivor Vicki Purnell. Ms Palmer shared a personal impact from gynae cancers.
"My aunt has been diagnosed for the third time with a gynaecological cancer, she once again finds herself right now in the fight of her life," she said.
"It's the voice of those women and their loud voices and their beautiful stories and their courage that will actually shine a spotlight on gynaecological cancers."
Ms Purnell said there was one gynaecological oncology clinical nurse in the state, something she wanted to see change with more awareness.
Ms Purnell said it feels like getting the "wrong cancer" because of how little profile it gets and "embarrassment".
"We need a lot more awareness around the whole country," she said.
"We need to be able to have a medical system where you feel comfortable to go to your GP to have an examination."
Cervical cancer screening is one way people with cervixes can take measures to prevent cervical cancer.
Women aged between 25 and 74 years who have ever been sexually active should have a CST every five years, including women who have had the HPV vaccine.
Tasmania recently started to allow self-collection screening tests in health clinics.
