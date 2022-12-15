The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Rotary launches Tasmania Gynaecological Cancer Project

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated December 15 2022 - 9:38pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Uterine cancer survivor Vicki Purnell and Dr Allison Beck want to reduce the stigma around gyneological cancer. Picture by Alison Foletta

In an effort to increase awareness around gynaecological cancers, Rotary Tasmania have launched a project with medical oncologist Dr Allison Black and the Gynae Oncology Service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.