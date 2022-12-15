Launceston's Georgia Baker and Hamish McKenzie have been celebrated for their successful campaigns at the 2022 AusCycling Cyclist of the year awards on Wednesday night.
Held in a virtual capacity, the duo were rewarded for their stellar performances on the bike this year, with Baker taking home the Women's Track Cyclist of the Year award while McKenzie won the Men's Junior Road Cyclist of the Year honour.
For 28-year-old Baker, it was a year that cemented her status as one of Australia's premier track cyclists as she became a triple Commonwealth Games champion and winner of the criterium for the Tour Down Under on her way to being named Tasmania's athlete of the year.
The Perth cyclist also managed multiple podiums in Europe and was crowned champion at the Silverdome to claim Australia's elimination title.
McKenzie, 18, was also named as The Examiner's athlete of the year for his exploits in 2022, which summitted with his silver medal at the UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong.
The teenager was also a dual-winner at Ballarat's national road cycling championships, taking out the under-19 individual time trial and criterium races.
His impressive results earned him an invitation from the Australian junior development team where he gained more than a month's worth of experience in Europe with the likes of champion cyclist Richie Porte.
