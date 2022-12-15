The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Georgia Baker and Hamish McKenzie win national cycling awards

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
December 15 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Launceston's Georgia Baker and Hamish McKenzie have been celebrated for their successful campaigns at the 2022 AusCycling Cyclist of the year awards on Wednesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.