It was heartbreak for the Tasmanian Tigers in the under-19 national championships as they suffered a two-wicket defeat against South Australia.
Played at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide, the Tigers were in the contest until the penultimate over, when James Reuther smacked two sixes and a four in succession to win the game for the hosts.
The Tigers got off to a decent start with the bat, finding themselves at 1-61, largely spearheaded by opener Will Sartori who finished on 59 off 91 balls.
However, the right-hander lacked support and they soon collapsed to 6-129.
Some tail-end hitting from Tom Murrell (35) and Jack Ross (24 not out) meant Tasmania were able to salvage a defendable total, although still someway short of par, as they eventually reached 223 all out.
The Tigers once again began the innings solidly, this time with the ball, as South Australian opener Jack Matchett was caught at second slip for a two-ball duck.
The tournament hosts began to steady however, led by number three batter Hamish Case, as they made their way to 2-92 after 20 overs.
Enter Jack Ross. The medium-pacer managed to find the same spark with the ball as he had with the bat, after he managed to claim two identical wickets in consecutive deliveries to swing the momentum to the Tigers' favour.
Riverside's Cooper Anthes continued the flow of wickets, as he claimed a soft caught-and-bowled dismissal to leave the hosts in all sorts of trouble at 5-106.
An eventful five-over period was capped of when Case brought up his well-deserved 50 a couple of overs later.
The hosts were able to respond to the Tasmanian pressure, with Reuther (59 not out) and wicket-keeper Max Kelly (30) combining for 44 runs as the game entered its final stages.
At 8-209 with two overs remaining, there was no clear winner until Reuther took control, smashing consecutive sixes over mid-wicket - bringing up his 50 in the process - before finishing the game with a four to the same spot.
Tasmania will look to move past their disappointing result quickly against Queensland Metro on Friday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.