TEC announces no penalties for failing to vote for the 2022 council election

By Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated December 15 2022 - 5:40pm, first published 3:00pm
No fines for those who failed to vote in 2022

While some 40,000 enrolled Tasmanians failed to vote, no fines will be issued for the 2022 election.

