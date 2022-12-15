A jealous man lodged the blade of an axe in the neck of a man keeping the company of his ex girlfriend, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.
Bradley Holton-Crane, 35, pleaded guilty to committing an unlawful act with the intention of causing grievous bodily harm against 19-year-old Corey Barnett on March 4, 2019.
Despite the guilty plea a disputed facts hearing was required to settle the facts of the assault.
Justice Robert Pearce said in sentencing that he was satisfied that the origin of the crime was the toxic end of Holton Crane's relationship with a Ms Rangi-Clark.
He said that the night before the incident the victim was at his sister's home with Ms Rangi-Clark when Holton Crane turned up.
"Mr Barnett told you to f--- off and to leave her alone," Justice Pearce said.
About 3.30am on March 4, Mr Barnett, Ms Rangi-Clark, Jackson Cadman were at a friend's place [Samantha Sampson] when Holton-Crane arrived wearing gloves and carrying a three bladed battle axe.
"The head was solid and the blades sharp," Justice Pearce said.
Holton Crane went into a bedroom holding the axe where the three people were sitting on a bed.
He pushed Ms Rangi-Clark out of the way.
He swung the axe striking Mr Barnett above the thigh and causing a five centimetre gash.
"Mr Barnett realised he would have to fight to defend himself," Justice Pearce said.
There was a struggle on the bed before both men fell onto the floor.
He swung again striking him to the head leaving an eight centimetre cut to his head.
A third swing resulted in a 15 centimetre incision in the back of the neck of the victim.
"He [Mr Barnett] said that after he was struck the head of the axe remained in the wound in the back of his neck," he said.
"He said that you chased him with the handle."
Justice Pearce said that Holton-Crane had claimed that he was invited to the home to use cannabis.
"You claimed you swung the axe only once," he said.
"I have no hesitation in rejectting your version."
"You admit you recognised Mr Barnett's voice and tried to claim he was the same size.
"You are a much older an larger man."
"Your claim to be wearing gloves for warmth is fanciful and so implausible that it should be rejected."
Justrice Pearce said he went with the axe intending violence.
"The application of force with a weapon to the head and neck was with the intention of causing serious injury," Justice Pearce said.
Mr Barnett's injuries included a fractured skull and vertebra and blood loss. He required surgery and hospitalisation for two days.
"You went to Ms Sampson's home angry about the relationship end with Ms Rangi-Clark," he said.
A victim impact statement said that the man had ongoing psychological impact including nightmares and a back injury.
Holton-Crane claimed he had used ice and had not slept for several days.
Justice Pearce said the usual sentencing range for the crime was 3-7 years.
"I regard the nature of the injuries, the premeditation and use of the weapon means that this falls within this range," he said.
He sentenced Holton-Crane to four and a half years jail with an eligibility for parole after half. The sentence was backdated to June 5, 2022.
