St Marys Pass to reopen within a week

St Marys Pass will reopen to traffic on December 19, weather permitting.
The popular East Coast passageway has been closed since late October following a rockslide caused by heavy rain.
The opening will come as welcome news to East Coast motorists, who have been forced to detour through Elephant Pass or Lake Leake Road for about seven weeks.
Elephant Pass, which has had a reduced speed limit in place, will remain open over the Christmas break before closing on January 3 to allow roadworks to continue.
A State Growth statement said crews had worked seven days a week to reopen St Marys Pass.
The work included removing the road and road base, and constructing a six-metre-tall gabion wall to secure the site of the rockslide.
The road will undergo additional sealing in the new year, requiring temporary closures of one lane.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
