Seize the day.
That'll be the attitude of numerous players in the Cricket North Twenty20 competition this weekend.
Selection was a moving feast on Thursday with many players unavailable for the two-day round-robin.
Launceston coach Andy Gower said the Lions would be without skipper Cam Lynch, Jackson Miller, Daniel Smith, Tom Gray and Dihan Cloete.
There was excitement in his voice as he talked about the young players in the mix.
"Charlie Taylor has been in really good form in second grade so he'll come in and bat high and get an opportunity with the gloves over the weekend," he said.
"Will Senior has been playing second grade. He came out with Max (Dowling) from England. We want to give him an opportunity to see what he can do at A grade level.
"Will Siemsen he's been playing second grade most of the year. He's a middle-order batsman and we'll provide opportunities for him over the four games.
"We're looking to get a couple of imports from the TCL, we're just talking to a couple of guys I don't know what's happening yet but we're looking to maybe draft in a couple of TCL guys for Sunday."
Gower said his group had a great mindset after winning their past two matches.
In contrast, Westbury captain Daniel Murfet said the Shamrocks' squad for the weekend would be similar to their one-day line-up.
"Our core group are keen to have a bit of a crack with the Twenty20s again which is really good," he said.
"It means we give ourselves the best chance to go in there and be successful and hopefully do what we've done in the last few years. It's been a pretty good competition for us."
The Shamrocks have won the past two T20 tournaments and Murfet spoke of how they transition to the shorter format.
"We've got a target when it comes to making runs and if we feel like we make that target then we win," he said.
"That just adjusts a little bit. Instead of it being four an over or something like that we'll look to go probably a run a ball through our innings. And we feel we can defend a score like that."
Murfet said Ollie Wood would miss the second game on Saturday and Joel Lloyd would miss the first game on Sunday.
"Prasith Sudusinghe will play in two of the four games at this stage to cover those two being unavailable," he said.
Mowbray skipper Luke Scott said Thomas Dwyer would come back into the side after being away last weekend.
Scott said Spencer Hayes was at the under-19 nationals, Sam Canny was unavailable and Ishang Shah had headed home to India for Christmas.
"Max Symons who has played the last couple of weeks, he'll certainly keep getting that opportunity," Scott said.
"There'll be more opportunities for Lachie Clark again this weekend who has been playing."
Mowbray's batters will be looking to find form across the T20s.
"Hopefully our bowling will continue to be our strength and we're looking for our batting group to use this weekend as an opportunity to take some confidence into the start of next year," Scott said.
Riverside will be without talented teenagers Aidan O'Connor and Cooper Anthes who are playing at the under-19 nationals in Adelaide.
"We'll bring in Lyndon Stubbs and Ben Kidd who has been performing well in our twos, he's a talented young bat and hits the ball well," Riverside coach Patty Mackrell said.
The Blues' mentor said his group was pumped to get stuck into the round-robin after having a bye.
"It's high-tempo cricket. The fielders are always in the game no matter where you are. It's going to be good fun for us," he said.
South Launceston captain Jeremy Jackson said there would be the opportunity for players to get a taste of first-grade. The skipper said regulars Sisitha Jayasinghe, Josh Freestone and Ian Labrooy were unavailable.
"We've had a week at training to try and adjust our game as players and our game plan as a team," he said. "We'll be doing the best we can to adapt to a different format and try and play some good cricket."
Round 1, Saturday, 10am
Round 2, Saturday, 1pm
Round three, Saturday, 4pm
Round four, Sunday, 10am
Round five, Sunday
Round six, Sunday, 4pm
Grand final, Friday, January 13
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
