A man who assaulted a nightclub patron which caused him to chip his tooth after falling to the ground, tried to de-escalate tensions between two men just seconds earlier.
Nicholas John Hammersley, a 23-year-old man, pleaded guilty to one count of common assault in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Police prosecutions said on Sunday, April 17, 2022 about 1.30am at Lonnies Niteclub, two men were engaged in an argument.
A statement of police facts said Hammersley put himself between the two men and said "let's have a good night".
Seconds later, Hammersley hit the unknown male in the head after he turned away, which caused the victim to fall to the ground and chip his tooth.
Hammersley's solicitor, Tom Hallett, said on the day of the offence his client had been drinking all day and was out for a friend's birthday which had affected his reasoning.
Mr Hallett said Hammersley put himself between the two men and had misjudged the situation.
He said his client was "incredibly remorseful" for his actions and had taken steps to ensure his offending does not happen again.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said alcohol fuelled violence in establishments was a serious problem.
"Your conduct on this occasion was unacceptable. Your physical size is imposing. To punch somebody in the way that you did needs to be firmly denounced," Mr Stanton said.
The court heard Hammersley had previously been convicted for punching someone in the face, and on that occasion, he was fined $1500.
Mr Stanton said the only appropriate penalty to reflect the seriousness of Hammersley's offending was a sentence of imprisonment.
Hammersley was sentenced to two month imprisonment, wholly suspended for an operational period of 18 months and was also placed on a community corrections order.
