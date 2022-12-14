The $50,000 Alfa Bowl is a race close to the heart of Spreyton trainer Barry Campbell and he was rapt to win it again at Mowbray on Wednesday night with first-starter Cairns.
The two-year-old Stratosphere filly led virtually all the way to easily beat outsider Needs A Sugar and long odds-on favourite Thoros Of Myr who ruined his chances by racing greenly.
Campbell trained star galloper Alfa as a two-year-old when he was unbeaten in Tasmania. The horse later won the Caulfield Guineas for Bart Cummings.
"The Alfa Bowl is a race we target and we've now won it four or five times after not being able to win it for a fair while," the trainer said.
Campbell said he was quietly confident Cairns could make a winning debut.
"Her two trials had both been good and she improved between the first one and the second," the trainer said.
"And, I told the owners she had improved again since the last one a fortnight ago (when a nose second to Thoros Or Myr)."
Campbell said he had Cairns ready to race in the opening two-year-old of the season until a mishap set her back.
"She got cast in the box and had to have about 10 days off," the trainer explained.
"Then she had to do another 10 to 12 days just trotting and cantering."
The trainer will now target the state's two richest juvenile races.
"There's a lot of good races coming up but she can't run in all of them," Campbell said.
"She'll have four or five days in the paddock now so she'll probably miss the Alexandra Plate and go to the Elwick Stakes then the Gold Sovereign.
"She's also a Magic Millions filly so there are plenty of options.
"The big bonus is that she's nearly paid for herself already."
Bello Beau maintained his unbeaten Tasmanian record in the $75,000 3YO Trophy with what jockey Brendon McCoull and trainer Adam Trinder agreed was close to his best win.
"That's probably as impressive as he's ever been," McCoull said as the $1.45 favourite led all the way to score by 4-1/2 lengths.
"The turn of foot he showed at the top of the straight was something to behold.
"It was a pretty good field and it felt like he put them to the sword."
Trinder said the win was probably one of Bello Beau's easiest.
"We were confident he'd run 1400m but needed to see him do it and I was pleased with what I saw," the trainer said.
"He'll probably run in the (Tasmanian) Guineas next then I'll freshen him up for the Thomas Lyons.
"Maybe after that we can look at the (Australian) Guineas in March."
The All-Star Mile at Moonee Valley is a long range target for Tasmania's star galloper The Inevitable after another strong win in the $125,000 Conquering Stakes.
The now $1 million-earner ran down a gallant Rebel Factor to score by a half length with First Accused and Dark Wanderer dead-heating for third.
Trainer Scott Brunton was full of praise for The Inevitable while acknowledging that Rebel Factor is his heir apparent.
"The track bias was against him but good horses offset those things," Brunton said.
"It was good to watch."
Brunton said no-one realised how much effort his partner Tegan Keys put into the injury-troubled galloper.
"It's not all smooth sailing behind the scenes ... we've got to keep him sound and keep him under wraps," the trainer said.
"He'll now go the Tasmanian Stakes (1600m) in 3-1/2 weeks which is the perfect program for him back in Hobart.
"He ran second in the race last year and that's when he went amiss."
The $5 million All-Star Mile, where the field is decided by popular vote, is on March 18.
Tasmania's champion mare Mystic Journey won the race in 2019.
Punters have singled out Victorian visitors Fernando Mick and Paua Of Buddy as the top chances in Thursday night's $150,000 Hobart Thousand final.
Since betting opened, Fernando Mick has firmed from $2.80 to $2.70 to remain a solid favourite with Paua Of Buddy the only other shortener from $3.50 to $3.30.
Both dogs look favourably drawn in boxes 2 and 8 respectively.
Tasracing greyhound form analyst Justin Crawford believes Fernando Mick deserves his favouritism.
"With an average beginner drawn inside, he just has to step cleanly and will find the rail," Crawford said. "He was a gallant runner-up in the Melbourne Cup final, beaten less than half a length, after leading."
However Crawford considers Paua Of Buddy the best drawn runner in the race as the outside box will allow him to avoid trouble and use his acceleration.
"He exited this box in his heat recording an impressive 25.73 after beginning only moderately but showing breath-taking mid-race speed," Crawford said.
"He is boxed to perfection given his racing style."
Crawford said that Tasmania's best hope was Ladbrokes Chase winner Rojo Diamond who needs to win to stay in contention for the $100,000 Triple Treat bonus.
"If he can step well (from box 6) and avoid the runner drawn outside, he is a winning chance," he said.
TAB ODDS: 2.70 Fernando Mick, 3.30 Paua Of Buddy, 6.00 Isurava, 6.50 Rojo Diamond, 8.00 Vice Grip, 16.00 Jebediah, 21.00 Rip Away, 23.00 Nyah Nyah Flyer.
1- MDN, 1200m: 14.00 SNOWBIRD (A Brakey, M Ulucinar) 1, 4.60 Egao 2, 2.40f. Ada Way 3. Hd, hd. 1:11.4.
2- MDN, 1400m: 5.00 CHARLIE BUCKET (G Stevenson, L Riordan) 1, 6.00 A Little Shady 2, 4.00f. Ahzeezah 3. 5 len, 2 len. 1:23.18.
3- ALFA, 1100m: 5.50 CAIRNS (B Campbell, A Darmanin) 1, 18.00 Needs Sugar (T Baker) 2, 1.50f. Thoros Of Myr (B McCoull) 3. 1-3/4 len, 3/4 len. 1:04.34.
4- CL1, 2100m: 6.50 OLYMPIC HONOUR (S Brunton, T Johnstone) 1, 5.00f. Prewingo 2, 5.50 Just For Curiosity 3. Hd, 2-1/2 len. 2:12.38.
5- BM62, 1200m: 2.90f. LAYLOW PLUCK (S Brunton, D Pires) 1, 6.00 Wane's Quest 2, 9.50 The Master Speed 3. 3-3/4 len, 1/2 hd. 1:10.94.
6- 3YO, 1400m: 1.45f. BELLO BEAU (A Trinder, B McCoull) 1, 18.00 Flying To Paris (A Darmanin) 2, 5.50 Jaguar Stone (T Baker) 3. 4-1/2 len, 1/2 hd. 1:23.5.
7- CONQUERING, 1400m: 1.45f. THE INEVITABLE (S Brunton, D Pires) 1, 10.00 Rebel Factor (B McCoull) 2, 4.80 First Accused (L Riordan) and 71.00 Dark Wanderer (L Annells) dh 3. 1/2 len, 2-1/4 len. 1:24.18.
8- CL3, 1400m: 2.30f. JUST A TRIBUTE (G White, Muhcu) 1, 16.00 Ashmania 2, 6.00 Twee 3. Hd, 4-1/4 len.
Race 9 too late for publication.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.