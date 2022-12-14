The Examiner
First-starter gives Alfa's former trainer special win

GM
By Greg Mansfield
December 14 2022 - 10:30pm
Cairns, ridden by Anthony Darmanin, wins the $50,000 Alfa Bowl at Mowbray on Wednesday night. Picture by Peter Staples
Trainer David Geall with firming Hobart Thousand favourite Fernando Mick.

The $50,000 Alfa Bowl is a race close to the heart of Spreyton trainer Barry Campbell and he was rapt to win it again at Mowbray on Wednesday night with first-starter Cairns.

GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

