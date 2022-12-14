Tasmanian Labor is hopeful there would be enough "political willpower" so the Child Safe Governance Review wouldn't "sit on the shelf".
MLC Josh Willie said he hoped it wasn't another "talk-fest."
"This government has a very poor track record implementing recommendations," he said.
During the official announcement of the Independent Child Safe Governance Review, Premier Jeremy Rockliff once again apologised to victim-survivors.
Health department secretary Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said a cultural shift had already begun across the 2000-plus employees at Launceston General Hospital.
The 92 recommendations of the review will be implemented in full, including executive changes at LGH, such as acting chief executive for hospitals north Jen Duncan being appointed to this role.
Other changes include changes to the roles and accountabilities of people in management and leadership positions at the LGH to reflect better responsibilities relating to child safety and also improved processes for proactively encouraging and supporting the reporting of incidents.
The new reporting system is already in effect with more historical claims being heard, Ms Morgan-Wicks said.
"If there is an allegation, we can take steps to immediately stand an employee down and to try and ensure safety whilst that investigation is underway," she said.
Ms Morgan-Wicks said she had already briefed senior staff on changes which she said were willing to step up and make changes at LGH.
Mr Rockliff said nothing was more important than protecting young children from harm.
"We can make changes to the future to ensure that we safeguard our young people and our children and keep our children safe and that the past failures are never repeated," he said.
Mr Rockliff said the recommendations, along with the Launceston General Hospital Community Recovery Initiative, would work towards rebuilding trust in the community.
One of the first will be mandatory training in child safety for all Tasmanian health department staff, which is currently already underway and is to be completed by June 2023.
LGH will be resourced for full-time resources for a Child Safety Liaison and a dedicated Child Safety Unit to support reporting and training in child safety.
Several million dollars has already been streamed into these changes, Ms Morgan-Wicks said.
There would also be independent oversight of the implementation of these recommendations with regular monitoring of the progress of recommendations and the effectiveness of their implementation.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
