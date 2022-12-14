Police are seeking assistance from the public for any information regarding a series of stolen vehicles in Devonport on Tuesday night.
A 2022 Black Ford Ranger was taken from the Esplanade in East Devonport and a short time later a 2022 silver coloured Suzuki Baleno EW and a 2022 Silver Ford Everest were stolen from the Devonport airport.
The stolen Ford Ranger was reportedly later used to drive through the front doors of a service station in Railton, and a large amount of cigarettes were stolen.
Detective Sergeant Luke Negri said police would like to speak to anyone who has information in relation to these crimes including any information that will assist in locating the stolen vehicles or cigarettes.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
