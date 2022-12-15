Tasmanian council boundaries need to better reflect reality, a body reviewing local government's future says.
An options paper prepared by the Local Government Board suggests three main structural reform "pathways".
They are:
The board said the status quo could not be an option.
Proposed council mergers have often been controversial in the past, but the board - chaired by former MLC and former Central Coast mayor Sue Smith - said the perception of local had changed.
"Bearing in mind the current council boundaries were drawn 30 years ago, and these were adapted from boundaries which were set in the early 20th century, it is hard to argue they will be relevant today, let alone in 30 years' time," the paper said.
It said ideas of place and connection to community remained central to the Tasmanian way of life.
"With the technological innovations of the past 20 years, people are living more flexible and mobile lives," it said.
"Many Tasmanians can now work remotely online for at least part of their week, while others are happy to commute from outlying areas into urban centres because they value the lifestyle benefits of smaller communities.
"In other words, our perception of local has changed and is more complex and nuanced than it was 30 years ago."
