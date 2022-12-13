The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Mental Health Council sees equitable reform need after psych sessions scrapped

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated December 14 2022 - 3:45pm, first published 6:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Silver lining in Labor's scrapping of psychology sessions

While the scrapping of 20 Medicare-funded psychology sessions has been criticised, the move is also being viewed by some stakeholders as a chance to rethink and improve equitable access to supports.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.