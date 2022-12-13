Thousands of students receive TCE results

Three secondary students from Northern Tasmania have earned their spots among Tasmania's brightest school achievers.
William Coulson from Launceston Church Grammar School and Alexander Wood and Chi Canty from Scotch Oakburn College all made it into Tasmania's Top 10 highest Tertiary Entrance Scores.
Students from Launceston Christian School, Launceston Church Grammar School, Launceston College, Scotch Oakburn College and St Patrick's College also made it into the top 101 highest Tertiary Entrance Scores.
This included Darcy Barker, David Brain and Nelson Buist, Zaki Anis, Liam Fassett and Aimee Woodley, Angus Purtell and Fawz Ahmed Shams, Tegan Gofton, Stacey Hyland, Kate McShane, Jessica Taylor and Georgie Watson, and Ben Grose, Sophie Illingworth, Olive Morris, Kyle Petrusa, Bailey Reardon, Alexander Smith and Ella Tedeschi.
Education Minister Roger Jaensch said more than 11,000 senior secondary students receive their 2022 end-of year results from the Office of Tasmanian Assessment, Standards and Certification on Wednesday.
He said all students were being emailed their 2022 course results across the morning.
"The senior secondary school years are significant in a young person's life with the experiences and knowledge they develop preparing them for future opportunities and learning," Mr Jaensch said.
"Students from across the state have excelled in their studies achieving outstanding Tertiary Entrance Score results. The TASC Outstanding Achievement Awards will be presented in January, celebrating state-wide student achievement and excellence, including acknowledging those who achieved an ATAR of 99.5 or above."
Mr Jaensch said all of Tasmania's senior secondary students should feel proud of their hard work, growth and achievement this year and look forward to an enjoyable summer break.
"There are many options for young people to pursue the further learning and careers that they are passionate about. Talk with your teachers and your preferred tertiary education provider about entry options and pathways to the course you want to study," he said.
