A new facility will be built specially to support cats and pocket pets.
RSPCA Tasmania chief officer Jan Davis said the development application lodged to the City of Launceston council was for a new facility which will centralise RSPCA's cat support.
"It will be a very state-of-the-art type of arrangement," she said.
"We will be able to receive cats, have their medical care attended to and be able to put them up for adoption."
The more central location in Launceston will replace the Spreyton centre.
"It will be a much bigger and much better facility," Ms Davis said.
"We'll be able to upgrade the laundry facilities and install many more cat habitats with bigger walking spaces and room for the cats.
"There will also be entertainment and enrichment facilities."
The new facility will be located at 114 Forester Road in Invermay and, hopefully, will open in 2023, with work starting early in the year.
The majority of the space will be dedicated to cat enclosures and the existing office space will be partially demolished to make a larger office space.
The pocket pet facility, pet intake, quarantine area, and cleaning area will be on the other end of the building.
"We're also looking at a cuddle club facility for people, for cats that need some socialisation," Ms Davis said.
There will also be a retail space and greeting area.
She said the new facility had been in the works since 2017, saying the needs of people had changed.
"We don't have a lot of larger animals and dogs coming into our care," she said. "Our focus has largely been on cats and pocket pets."
She said a new dog facility was also on the agenda for RSPCA TAS, but that project will take longer to get off the ground.
The dog facility will include means to support people in difficult circumstances with their pets.
"We don't want people to have to give their friends up," Ms Davis said.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
