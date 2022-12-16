The Examiner
Feline finery for RSPCA Tasmania centralises cat care

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
December 17 2022 - 3:00am
The new RSPCA TAS cat facility will centralise housing, medical care and adoption, said chief officer Jan Davis.

A new facility will be built specially to support cats and pocket pets.

