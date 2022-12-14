Hobart Hurricanes coach Jeff Vaughan and batsman Tim David have talked up Ricky Ponting's influence ahead of their Big Bash campaign.
The 'Canes have their season-opener against the Melbourne Stars at the MCG on Friday night.
They play their first match at UTAS Stadium against Perth Scorchers at 7.15pm on Monday.
Ponting, a former Australian captain who hails from Launceston, became Head of Strategy earlier this year.
David spoke highly of Ponting.
"It's exciting to have Ricky almost as the overlord, he's as good a cricket brain as there is around," he said.
"I'm sure there'll be some really good thinking through the group. He's helped us to build a really good squad and if we can stay consistent through the tournament that's what's going to help us do really well."
Vaughan shared that sentiment.
"Our CEO put this group together six months ago and his first signing was to employ Ricky Ponting who has put together a coaching staff and playing list that we're very excited about," he said.
"We think we can win and we've certainly come here to win this tournament."
David feels the squad is in a stronger position than last summer when they were knocked out in the Eliminator.
"We just didn't hit our straps as a team last year, we had a couple of holes which we've filled this year with our overseas imports," he said.
"It's really exciting for us, we feel like we've got all our bases covered."
David is stoked to have New Zealander Jimmy Neesham, an overseas replacement player, on board.
"He's really experienced internationally and that just gives him a really calm head in a lot of situations," he said.
"It's good for some of our younger players to run through ideas."
Vaughan didn't buy into the hype about the squad being the Hurricanes' best BBL outfit to date.
"Oh look, I can't speak on previous years. All I can say is we're really pleased with what we've put together this year," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.