Empty Stocking Appeal proves Launceston 'community still cares'

Food on the table, presents for children and a place to stay.
For many Tasmanians these will be the basics at Christmas, but for many others they're a luxury.
Launceston charities are reporting increased demand for their services heading into the Christmas period as more families wrestle with cost of living pressures.
St Vincent de Paul chief executive Heather Kent said donating to The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal was one of the best ways to help bring joy to those in need.
"Christmas is a time where every family ... you want to do something special," she said.
"The Empty Stocking Appeal really speaks to that because it gives us the capacity to help the people we're there to support bring joy to others.
"It enables us to give others hope, and for them to share that among their loved ones as well."
Since taking on the head role mid-year, Ms Kent has spent many a late night in the Launceston office.
She regularly speaks to Vinnies van volunteers on their return from shifts, and takes note of the challenges Tasmanians are facing.
"What I'm led to understand more deeply is it's not perhaps what stereotypically we might have thought of as those folks who are doing it tough, [such as] people who have perhaps been homeless for quite some time.
"These are often families and often mum and dad are employed, sometimes several jobs.
"But circumstances - whether it's interest rate increases, private rental increases, the energy costs, all these cost of living pressures we're hearing about - they're now starting to have to make decisions for their families, and with younger children involved they're having to cut corners."
Salvation Army's corps officer Roderick Brown said his organisation had also noticed growing need in the community.
"We're seeing a real increase in demand and people struggling," he said.
"Being able to support people in a number of ways - vouchers, assistance with medical costs - helps give that little bit of hope that the community still cares, which we do as the Launceston community."
Mr Brown said funds the Salvos received through the Empty Stocking Appeal would help provide several hundred families with toys, gift cards and lunch hampers, and support those needing housing assistance.
"At the Salvos we're just so thankful for the generosity of the community and those who continue to give," he said.
"We couldn't do what we do without the Launceston community."
As of last week, the appeal had raised about $55,000.
Donations can be made at The Examiner's office at Level 2, 113 Cimitiere Street. or via direct debit bank transfer (BSB: 035-822; Acc: 011517887).
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
