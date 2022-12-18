Launceston's major charities all agree - a growing number of people are doing it tough.
As families battle rising energy, rental, grocery and petrol costs, City Mission has needed additional staff to manage client interviews, which were up about 30 per cent in November.
Chief executive Stephen Brown said more people were asking for help than he'd ever seen.
"It's a very busy year," Mr Brown said.
"We're doing the best that we can with the hours available and lifting the average help, but this is the biggest number of presentations since I started in 2012.
"People have never been in greater need in my 10 years in the service."
Generous Launceston residents and businesses are making a difference.
A week out from Christmas, the Empty Stocking Appeal has raised more than $60,000 for Vinnies, Salvos, City Mission and Launceston Benevolent Society.
"Money from the appeal is really being invested in this higher than average help, and also making sure the toy room is stocked," Mr Brown said.
"We always provide new toys where we can because it gives parents the opportunity for variety and dignity and selecting what their child would like.
"We keep the toy room and our internal supermarket fully stocked so people can shop there and find what they want to [provide] a bit more joy for them this Christmas."
And there is no shortage of families grateful for the help.
"We recently had a family that were recent arrivals here," Mr Brown said.
"They came to see us and were just overjoyed to be able to get some assistance.
"They thought it was wonderful to get a Christmas pudding and other things that where they've come from ... they wouldn't usually celebrate Christmas in that way.
"They were very keen to do that and become part of our society. It was enabling them to celebrate Christmas in the way that they wanted for the first time in the country of their choice."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
