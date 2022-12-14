For its 16th year, Music in The Park will return to Launceston's City Park.
From January 8, for six weeks, a band will be playing a free concert at the City Park every Sunday featuring homegrown talent, including the Tasmania Police Pipe Band who will be performing with St Patricks College Big Band for the first time.
"Music in the Park is a wonderful way to spend a summer afternoon in the splendid surrounds of Launceston's majestic City Park," City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said.
"We also have The Ferguson Brothers, Apache, the Tassie Tenor, the St Patricks College Big Band, the Launceston City Band, the St Andrews Caledonian Pipe Band, and the West Tamar Municipal Band."
Police Pipe Band major Gaynor Spriggs said to expect an array of songs from Amazing Grace to jazz.
"Playing in the park is wonderful because everybody's out in the fresh air and we make a big noise so we don't need any amplification and it's just lovely to get out and play for the public," she said.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
