Greater Northern Raiders' women's coach Darren Simmonds has off-loaded his selection headache to men's team counterpart Tim Coyle.
A fortnight ago, Simmonds was struggling for numbers after losing four of his best young players to the under-19 national championships in Perth.
This weekend sees a similar scenario for Coyle with the under-19 boys' national championships in Adelaide accounting for Aidan O'Connor, Spencer Hayes and Cooper Anthes plus the side's coach Alistair Taylor.
Coyle's ailment approaches migraine proportions with the news that John Hayes is unavailable and the team faces its busiest Cricket Tasmania Premier League workload of the season with four Twenty20 fixtures in two days.
However, the wily tactician isn't reaching for the paracetamol yet.
"Trying to get a squad together has been a real challenge," he said.
"We'll obviously have some changes and we're working through a few names. We're just trying to fill the no.6 batting spot but we'll get there.
"It's not easy, particularly when you're travelling. It's a long weekend. Two games both days is a huge workload that will stretch us but same weekend last year we did really well. I think we won three of the four and that played a big part in getting us into the final.
"We lost last week so need to win some to stay in touch."
However, Coyle said there were some rays of light with the increased availability of Billy Stanlake as the short-form Australian international quick continues his return from injury.
Stanlake bowled four overs in Saturday's clash with Glenorchy (0-29) but did not play in the second game against Lindisfarne.
"His first over in 18 months was outstanding," Coyle said. "I don't think they got bat on any of them - they all went through to the keeper. He looked good and will only get better.
"Billy will be playing some cricket this weekend as he increases his workload, with some restrictions. He should play both games Saturday but not Sunday."
Coyle said the 204-centimetre 28-year-old has had a huge impact sharing his experience of seven one-day and 19 T20 internationals.
"He was really good around the group engaging with the players.
"It was the same when we had Tim David. Having players of their standing just lifts the environment of the group. Everyone stands taller having these players around. You don't have it often so you have to make the most of it when you do."
Wil Parker, a leg-spinner and middle-order batter from Melbourne, will also play for Raiders this weekend having taken 2-24 against Glenorchy on Saturday, while Ulverstone's Brayden de Vries is set to take the gloves from Taylor with Charlie Eastoe also on hand if needed behind the stumps.
Raiders women's coach Darren Simmonds said he was delighted how well the team made the transition to one-day mode after winning the CTPL T20 competition.
Just a week after taking out the shorter-format title, Simmonds' side shifted effortlessly into the 50-over format to record a 134-run win over New Town.
The win was built on an innings of 132 from vice-captain Emma Manix-Geeves who single-handedly outscored the hosts.
"I challenged her to bat deep," Simmonds said.
"You've got to be mentally strong to do that but she's done it so many times. She's learned how to do that so when it comes to the big dance for Tasmania she knew what to do."
Both Raiders teams face a Christmas break after this weekend and resume action in early January.
