The Examiner
Comment

EDITORIAL || Thorough investigation into police killings a must

By Editorial
December 14 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Constable Matthew Arnold, 26, and Constable Rachel McCrow, 29, were killed on Monday.

The next time any Australian gets pulled over for a minor traffic offence or other matter and feels tempted to give the officer a piece of their mind they should take a deep breath, bite their tongue, and say "thank you for your service".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.