The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Women encouraged into cyber security as threats loom

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
December 14 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left: Claire Batchelor, Madeleine Ogilvie, Tristan Richards and Alice Ly Muy. Photo by Ben Seeder

When Alice Ly Muy finished at the University of Tasmania last year, she was the lone female graduating with a Masters of Information Technology and Systems.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.